client.geo.longitude
FLOAT, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian. Values range from -180 to +180 inclusive, with the exception of the special value 999.9 used to indicate absent data.
The longitude given is based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
Try it out
client.geo.longitude is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Tag requests with geolocation data
Add geolocation data about the client browser as extra headers in any requests from Fastly to your origin.
Geofence / block access to content by region
Group countries to cache content by custom regions or reject requests from some regions entirely.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)