client.geo.country_code
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code for the country.
See
client.geo.country_code3 for the corresponding
alpha-3 country code.
Example
The following VCL fragment uses a two-letter country code to construct an emoji flag from its corresponding Unicode regional indicator symbols:
table unicode_ri { "A": "%u{1F1E6}", "B": "%u{1F1E7}", "C": "%u{1F1E8}", "D": "%u{1F1E9}", "E": "%u{1F1EA}", "F": "%u{1F1EB}", "G": "%u{1F1EC}", "H": "%u{1F1ED}", "I": "%u{1F1EE}", "J": "%u{1F1EF}", "K": "%u{1F1F0}", "L": "%u{1F1F1}", "M": "%u{1F1F2}", "N": "%u{1F1F3}", "O": "%u{1F1F4}", "P": "%u{1F1F5}", "Q": "%u{1F1F6}", "R": "%u{1F1F7}", "S": "%u{1F1F8}", "T": "%u{1F1F9}", "U": "%u{1F1FA}", "V": "%u{1F1FB}", "W": "%u{1F1FC}", "X": "%u{1F1FD}", "Y": "%u{1F1FE}", "Z": "%u{1F1FF}"}
set resp.http.X-flag = table.lookup(unicode_ri, substr(client.geo.country_code, 0, 1)) table.lookup(unicode_ri, substr(client.geo.country_code, 1, 1));
For example, the country code
SE will produce 🇸🇪 (the Swedish flag).
Try it out
