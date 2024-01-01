client.geo.country_code

Two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code for the country.

See client.geo.country_code3 for the corresponding alpha-3 country code.

Example

The following VCL fragment uses a two-letter country code to construct an emoji flag from its corresponding Unicode regional indicator symbols:

table unicode_ri { "A" : "%u{1F1E6}" , "B" : "%u{1F1E7}" , "C" : "%u{1F1E8}" , "D" : "%u{1F1E9}" , "E" : "%u{1F1EA}" , "F" : "%u{1F1EB}" , "G" : "%u{1F1EC}" , "H" : "%u{1F1ED}" , "I" : "%u{1F1EE}" , "J" : "%u{1F1EF}" , "K" : "%u{1F1F0}" , "L" : "%u{1F1F1}" , "M" : "%u{1F1F2}" , "N" : "%u{1F1F3}" , "O" : "%u{1F1F4}" , "P" : "%u{1F1F5}" , "Q" : "%u{1F1F6}" , "R" : "%u{1F1F7}" , "S" : "%u{1F1F8}" , "T" : "%u{1F1F9}" , "U" : "%u{1F1FA}" , "V" : "%u{1F1FB}" , "W" : "%u{1F1FC}" , "X" : "%u{1F1FD}" , "Y" : "%u{1F1FE}" , "Z" : "%u{1F1FF}" } set resp.http.X-flag = table.lookup (unicode_ri, substr ( client.geo.country_code , 0 , 1 )) table.lookup (unicode_ri, substr ( client.geo.country_code , 1 , 1 ));

For example, the country code SE will produce 🇸🇪 (the Swedish flag).

Try it out

