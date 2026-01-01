  1. Home
Data streaming and message queues

These logging endpoints send your log data to streaming platforms and message queues for real-time processing and distribution to downstream systems.

Amazon Kinesis Data Streams
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Amazon Kinesis Data Streams . Amazon Kinesis Data Streams (KDS) is a real…

Read more »
Google Cloud Pub/Sub
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Cloud Pub/Sub , Google's global messaging and event data ingestion product…

Read more »
Kafka
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send logs to Apache Kafka . Kafka is an open-source, high-throughput, low-latency platform…

Read more »
Log Shuttle
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Log Shuttle . Log Shuttle is an open source application designed to…

Read more »
Logplex
As part of our Real-Time Log Streaming feature, you can send log files to Heroku's Logplex system. Logplex is Heroku's distributed…

Read more »
