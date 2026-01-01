Object and cloud storage
- English
- 日本語
These logging endpoints send your log data to cloud-based or on-premises object storage services for archival and long-term retention.
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Amazon S3 is a static file…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage (Blob Storage). Blob Storage is a static…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log file to Cloud Files . Operated by Rackspace, Cloud Files is a file storage service…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to DigitalOcean Spaces . DigitalOcean Spaces is an Amazon S3-compatible…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Fastly Object Storage using Fastly's S3-compatible API connectivity…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Google Cloud Storage (GCS). GCS is an online file storage service used…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to OpenStack . OpenStack is an open-source platform for cloud-computing that…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Oracle Cloud Storage using Oracle Cloud's S3-compatible API connectivity…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Storj DCS , a decentralized object storage service that is S3 compatible…
Read more »
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using Wasabi's S3-compatible API connectivity…
Read more »