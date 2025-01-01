Log streaming: Heroku's Logplex English English

日本語

As part of our Real-Time Log Streaming feature, you can send log files to Heroku's Logplex system. Logplex is Heroku's distributed syslog router that collates and distributes log entries from a variety of sources into a single channel.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before continuing, you will need the token from your Heroku Logplex account. If you don't have a Heroku Logplex account, now is the time to set one up by signing up for Heroku.

Once enabled, your Fastly logs will be available in exactly the same way as your regular app and hosted service logs. You can view them using the Heroku command line log viewer or send them to a logging add-on.

Adding Heroku Logplex as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Heroku Logplex as a logging endpoint for Fastly services:

Deliver services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the Heroku Logplex area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a Heroku Logplex endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

In the Token field, enter your Heroku Logplex token.

field, enter your Heroku Logplex token. In the URL field, enter https://1.us.logplex.io/logs unless otherwise instructed by our support staff. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to Logplex. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

