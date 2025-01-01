Log streaming: Scalyr English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Scalyr (now known as DataSet). Scalyr pulls all your server logs and metrics into a centralized, searchable system in real time.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

If you don't already have a Scalyr account, you'll need to register for one. Follow the signup instructions on the Scalyr website.

Once you've signed up, navigate to the API Keys area in the Settings on your Scalyr dashboard and make note of your Scalyr Write Token. Scalyr uses this to associate data you send them with your account. You'll need this token when you set up your endpoint with Fastly.

If you're adding the Scalyr endpoint via the command line, instead of the web interface, you should also have your Fastly API token and the service ID and version number of the Fastly service for which you'll be enabling Scalyr logging.

Adding Scalyr as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Scalyr as a logging endpoint:

Deliver services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the Scalyr area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a Scalyr endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

(Optional) In the Logfile field, specify the log file name under which your logs will appear on Scalyr's Overview page. Defaults to logplex .

field, specify the log file name under which your logs will appear on Scalyr's Overview page. Defaults to . In the Token field, enter the Scalyr Write Token provided in the Scalyr dashboard.

field, enter the Scalyr Write Token provided in the Scalyr dashboard. From the Region menu, select the region to stream logs to. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to Scalyr. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

