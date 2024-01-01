  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

Apex redirect

Supports redirecting traffic for apex domains, subdomains, or wildcard domains to a WWW subdomain.

Data model

created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
domainsarrayArray of apex domains that should redirect to their WWW subdomain.
feature_revisionintegerRevision number of the apex redirect feature implementation. Defaults to the most recent revision.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
status_codeintegerHTTP status code used to redirect the client.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List apex redirects

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/apex-redirects

Create an apex redirect

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/apex-redirects

Get an apex redirect

GET/apex-redirects/apex_redirect_id

Update an apex redirect

PUT/apex-redirects/apex_redirect_id

Delete an apex redirect

DELETE/apex-redirects/apex_redirect_id

