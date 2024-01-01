VCL Diff

Compare the changes in generated VCL between two versions of a service. This is sometimes called a "diff" because the comparison may highlight "differences" between the versions. To compare the configuration changes between two versions of a service represented in YAML format instead, use the related diff endpoint.

Data model

diff string The differences between two specified versions. format string The format in which compared VCL changes are being returned in. from integer The version number of the service to which changes in the generated VCL are being compared. to integer The version number of the service from which changes in the generated VCL are being compared.

Endpoints