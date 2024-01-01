VCL Diff
Compare the changes in generated VCL between two versions of a service. This is sometimes called a "diff" because the comparison may highlight "differences" between the versions. To compare the configuration changes between two versions of a service represented in YAML format instead, use the related diff endpoint.
Data model
diff
|string
|The differences between two specified versions.
format
|string
|The format in which compared VCL changes are being returned in.
from
|integer
|The version number of the service to which changes in the generated VCL are being compared.
to
|integer
|The version number of the service from which changes in the generated VCL are being compared.
