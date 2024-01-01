  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

VCL Diff

Compare the changes in generated VCL between two versions of a service. This is sometimes called a "diff" because the comparison may highlight "differences" between the versions. To compare the configuration changes between two versions of a service represented in YAML format instead, use the related diff endpoint.

Data model

diffstringThe differences between two specified versions.
formatstringThe format in which compared VCL changes are being returned in.
fromintegerThe version number of the service to which changes in the generated VCL are being compared.
tointegerThe version number of the service from which changes in the generated VCL are being compared.

Endpoints

Get a comparison of the VCL changes between two service versions

GET/service/service_id/vcl/diff/from/from_version_id/to/to_version_id

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024