HTTP3/QUIC

Supports the use of the HTTP/3 (QUIC) protocol.

Data model

created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
feature_revisionintegerRevision number of the HTTP/3 feature implementation. Defaults to the most recent revision.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get HTTP/3 status

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/http3

Enable support for HTTP/3

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/http3

Disable support for HTTP/3

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/http3

