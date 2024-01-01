HTTP3/QUIC
Supports the use of the HTTP/3 (QUIC) protocol.
Data model
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
feature_revision
|integer
|Revision number of the HTTP/3 feature implementation. Defaults to the most recent revision.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
