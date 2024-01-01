  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

Gzip

Gzip configuration allows you to choose resources to automatically compress. For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, check out our concept guide to compression.

Data model

cache_conditionstringName of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies.
content_typesstringSpace-separated list of content types to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used.
extensionsstringSpace-separated list of file extensions to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used.
namestringName of the gzip configuration.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List gzip configurations

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/gzip

Create a gzip configuration

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/gzip

Get a gzip configuration

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/gzip/gzip_name

Update a gzip configuration

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/gzip/gzip_name

Delete a gzip configuration

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/gzip/gzip_name

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024