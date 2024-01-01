Gzip

Gzip configuration allows you to choose resources to automatically compress. For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, check out our concept guide to compression.

Data model

cache_condition string Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies. content_types string Space-separated list of content types to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used. extensions string Space-separated list of file extensions to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used. name string Name of the gzip configuration. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version string String identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List gzip configurations GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / gzip

Create a gzip configuration POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / gzip

Get a gzip configuration GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / gzip / gzip_name

Update a gzip configuration PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / gzip / gzip_name