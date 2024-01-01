Gzip
Gzip configuration allows you to choose resources to automatically compress. For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, check out our concept guide to compression.
Data model
cache_condition
|string
|Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies.
content_types
|string
|Space-separated list of content types to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used.
extensions
|string
|Space-separated list of file extensions to compress. If you omit this field a default list will be used.
name
|string
|Name of the gzip configuration.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
