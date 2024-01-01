Header

Header objects are used to add, modify, or delete headers from requests and responses. The header content can be simple strings or be derived from variables inside Varnish. Regular expressions can be used to customize the headers even further.

Data model

action string Accepts a string value. cache_condition string Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies. dst string Header to set. name string A handle to refer to this Header object. regex string Regular expression to use. Only applies to regex and regex_repeat actions. request_condition string Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional. response_condition string Optional name of a response condition to apply. src string Variable to be used as a source for the header content. Does not apply to delete action. substitution string Value to substitute in place of regular expression. Only applies to regex and regex_repeat actions. type string Accepts a string value. ignore_if_set integer Don't add the header if it is added already. Only applies to 'set' action. priority integer Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default 100 ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version string String identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Header objects GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / header

Create a Header object POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / header

Get a Header object GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / header / header_name

Update a Header object PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / header / header_name