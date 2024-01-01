Header
Header objects are used to add, modify, or delete headers from requests and responses. The header content can be simple strings or be derived from variables inside Varnish. Regular expressions can be used to customize the headers even further.
Data model
action
|string
|Accepts a string value.
cache_condition
|string
|Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies.
dst
|string
|Header to set.
name
|string
|A handle to refer to this Header object.
regex
|string
|Regular expression to use. Only applies to
regex and
regex_repeat actions.
request_condition
|string
|Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.
response_condition
|string
|Optional name of a response condition to apply.
src
|string
|Variable to be used as a source for the header content. Does not apply to
delete action.
substitution
|string
|Value to substitute in place of regular expression. Only applies to
regex and
regex_repeat actions.
type
|string
|Accepts a string value.
ignore_if_set
|integer
|Don't add the header if it is added already. Only applies to 'set' action.
priority
|integer
|Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default
100]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
