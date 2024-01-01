VCL Snippets
VCL Snippets are blocks of VCL logic inserted into your service's configuration that don't require custom VCL.
Data model
content
|string
|The VCL code that specifies exactly what the snippet does.
dynamic
|string
|Sets the snippet version.
name
|string
|The name for the snippet.
priority
|string
|Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default
100]
type
|string
|The location in generated VCL where the snippet should be placed.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a VCL Snippet. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String representing the number identifying a version of the service. Read-only.
