  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

VCL Snippets

VCL Snippets are blocks of VCL logic inserted into your service's configuration that don't require custom VCL.

Data model

contentstringThe VCL code that specifies exactly what the snippet does.
dynamicstringSets the snippet version.
namestringThe name for the snippet.
prioritystringPriority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default 100]
typestringThe location in generated VCL where the snippet should be placed.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a VCL Snippet. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString representing the number identifying a version of the service. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get a dynamic snippet

GET/service/service_id/snippet/snippet_id

Update a dynamic snippet

PUT/service/service_id/snippet/snippet_id

List snippets

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/snippet

Create a snippet

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/snippet

Get a versioned snippet

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/snippet/snippet_name

Update a versioned snippet

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/snippet/snippet_name

Delete a snippet

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/snippet/snippet_name

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024