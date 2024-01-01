  1. Home
Condition

Conditions are used to control whether logic defined in configured VCL objects is applied for a particular client request. A condition contains a VCL conditional expression that evaluates to either true or false and is used to determine whether the condition is met. The type of the condition determines where it is executed and the VCL variables that can be evaluated as part of the conditional logic.

Data model

commentstringA freeform descriptive note.
namestringName of the condition. Required.
prioritystringA numeric string. Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default 100]
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
statementstringA conditional expression in VCL used to determine if the condition is met.
typestringType of the condition. Required.
versionstringA numeric string that represents the service version.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List conditions

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/condition

Create a condition

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/condition

Describe a condition

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/condition/condition_name

Update a condition

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/condition/condition_name

Delete a condition

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/condition/condition_name

