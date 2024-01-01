Condition

Conditions are used to control whether logic defined in configured VCL objects is applied for a particular client request. A condition contains a VCL conditional expression that evaluates to either true or false and is used to determine whether the condition is met. The type of the condition determines where it is executed and the VCL variables that can be evaluated as part of the conditional logic.

Data model

name string Name of the condition. Required. priority string A numeric string. Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first. [Default 100 ] service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. statement string A conditional expression in VCL used to determine if the condition is met. type string Type of the condition. Required. version string A numeric string that represents the service version. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List conditions GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / condition

Create a condition POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / condition

Describe a condition GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / condition / condition_name

Update a condition PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / condition / condition_name