Cache settings
Configures cache lifetime for objects stored in the Fastly cache, overriding cache freshness information that would otherwise be determined from cache-related headers on the HTTP response. When used in conjunction with conditions, cache settings objects provide detailed control over how long content persists in the cache.
Data model
action
|string
|If set, will cause vcl_fetch to terminate after processing this rule with the return state specified. If not set, other configuration logic in vcl_fetch with a lower priority will run after this rule.
cache_condition
|string
|Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies.
name
|string
|Name for the cache settings object.
stale_ttl
|string
|Maximum time in seconds to continue to use a stale version of the object if future requests to your backend server fail (also known as 'stale if error').
ttl
|string
|Maximum time to consider the object fresh in the cache (the cache 'time to live').
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/cache_settings/
cache_settings_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/cache_settings/
cache_settings_name
