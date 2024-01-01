  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

Response object

Allows you to create synthetic responses that exist entirely on the varnish machine. Useful for creating error or maintenance pages that exists outside the scope of your backend architecture. Best when used with Condition objects.

Data model

cache_conditionstringName of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies.
contentstringThe content the response will deliver.
content_typestringThe MIME type of your response content.
namestringThe name of the response object to create.
request_conditionstringCondition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.
responsestringThe status text the response will have. Defaults to 'OK'.
statusstringThe status code the response will have. Defaults to 200.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Response objects

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/response_object

Create a Response object

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/response_object

Get a Response object

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/response_object/response_object_name

Update a Response object

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/response_object/response_object_name

Delete a Response Object

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/response_object/response_object_name

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024