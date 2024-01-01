Response object

Allows you to create synthetic responses that exist entirely on the varnish machine. Useful for creating error or maintenance pages that exists outside the scope of your backend architecture. Best when used with Condition objects.

Data model

cache_condition string Name of the cache condition controlling when this configuration applies. content string The content the response will deliver. content_type string The MIME type of your response content. name string The name of the response object to create. request_condition string Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional. response string The status text the response will have. Defaults to 'OK'. status string The status code the response will have. Defaults to 200. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version string String identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Response objects GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / response_object

Create a Response object POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / response_object

Get a Response object GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / response_object / response_object_name

Update a Response object PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / response_object / response_object_name