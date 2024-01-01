  1. Home
VCL

A VCL is a Varnish configuration file used to customize the configuration for a Service.

Data model

Results from VCL linting

errorsarray
messagesarray
warningsarray
contentstringThe VCL code to be included.
mainbooleanSet to true when this is the main VCL, otherwise false.
namestringThe name of this VCL.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List custom VCL files

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl

Create a custom VCL file

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl

Get boilerplate VCL

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/boilerplate

Get a custom VCL file

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name

Update a custom VCL file

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name

Delete a custom VCL file

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name

Get a custom VCL file with syntax highlighting

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name/content

Download a custom VCL file

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name/download

Get the generated VCL for a service

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/generated_vcl

Get the generated VCL with syntax highlighting

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/generated_vcl/content

Set a custom VCL file as main

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/vcl/vcl_name/main

Lint (validate) VCL using flags set for the service

POST/service/service_id/lint

Lint (validate) VCL using a default set of flags

POST/vcl_lint

