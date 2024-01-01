VCL
A VCL is a Varnish configuration file used to customize the configuration for a Service.
Data model
Results from VCL linting
errors
|array
messages
|array
warnings
|array
content
|string
|The VCL code to be included.
main
|boolean
|Set to
true when this is the main VCL, otherwise
false.
name
|string
|The name of this VCL.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/vcl/
vcl_name/content
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/generated_vcl/content
