  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. VCL objects

Request settings

Settings used to customize Fastly's request handling. When used with Conditions the Request Settings object allows you to fine tune how specific types of requests are handled.

Data model

actionstringAllows you to terminate request handling and immediately perform an action.
default_hoststringSets the host header.
hash_keysstringComma separated list of varnish request object fields that should be in the hash key.
namestringName for the request settings.
request_conditionstringCondition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.
xffstringShort for X-Forwarded-For.
bypass_busy_waitintegerDisable collapsed forwarding, so you don't wait for other objects to origin.
force_missintegerAllows you to force a cache miss for the request. Replaces the item in the cache if the content is cacheable.
force_sslintegerForces the request use SSL (redirects a non-SSL to SSL).
geo_headersintegerInjects Fastly-Geo-Country, Fastly-Geo-City, and Fastly-Geo-Region into the request headers.
max_stale_ageintegerHow old an object is allowed to be to serve stale-if-error or stale-while-revalidate.
timer_supportintegerInjects the X-Timer info into the request for viewing origin fetch durations.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Request Settings objects

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/request_settings

Create a Request Settings object

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/request_settings

Get a Request Settings object

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/request_settings/request_settings_name

Update a Request Settings object

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/request_settings/request_settings_name

Delete a Request Settings object

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/request_settings/request_settings_name

