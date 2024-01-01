Request settings
Settings used to customize Fastly's request handling. When used with Conditions the Request Settings object allows you to fine tune how specific types of requests are handled.
Data model
action
|string
|Allows you to terminate request handling and immediately perform an action.
default_host
|string
|Sets the host header.
hash_keys
|string
|Comma separated list of varnish request object fields that should be in the hash key.
name
|string
|Name for the request settings.
request_condition
|string
|Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.
xff
|string
|Short for X-Forwarded-For.
bypass_busy_wait
|integer
|Disable collapsed forwarding, so you don't wait for other objects to origin.
force_miss
|integer
|Allows you to force a cache miss for the request. Replaces the item in the cache if the content is cacheable.
force_ssl
|integer
|Forces the request use SSL (redirects a non-SSL to SSL).
geo_headers
|integer
|Injects Fastly-Geo-Country, Fastly-Geo-City, and Fastly-Geo-Region into the request headers.
max_stale_age
|integer
|How old an object is allowed to be to serve stale-if-error or stale-while-revalidate.
timer_support
|integer
|Injects the X-Timer info into the request for viewing origin fetch durations.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/request_settings/
request_settings_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/request_settings/
request_settings_name
User contributed notesBETA
