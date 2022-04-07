Announcing Fastly Security Labs

We’re happy to announce the launch of Fastly Security Labs, a new program that empowers customers to continuously innovate by being the first to test new detection and security features — helping shape the future of security.

Fastly Security Labs provides our customers with an open line of communication directly to the Security Product team and bolsters our feedback loops that bring our customers directly into our product lifecycle process for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, helping us create stronger products. We’ll use the program to release a wide range of features from new Signals and Templated Rules to new inspection protocols. You can read more about it in our blog.