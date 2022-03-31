Announcing GraphQL Inspection

We are introducing a new GraphQL Inspection feature as a part of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF. With this addition, we can apply our current set of WAF detections to GraphQL requests, which include protection against OWASP-style attacks. The ability to inspect GraphQL requests means you can apply customs rules to specifically handle those requests. We’ve also added GraphQL-specific attack and anomaly Signals to address certain targeted attacks. With many common attack vectors at play in GraphQL, we've added new signals out of the box so that any specific routing can be applied to them.

To track GraphQL API requests, your agents must be on version 4.33.0 or above and you need to enable the GraphQL API Query templated rule. GraphQL Inspection is available for all Next-Gen WAF customers. Reach out to your account manager or sales@fastly.com to learn more.