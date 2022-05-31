Essential Plan Updates

Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) signals are now supported for Essential plan customers to help protect you against known exploits and threats. The new functionality can be configured through the web interface from the Signals menu or through the templated rules section of the API.

We’ve also included a number of enhancements to the edge cloud deployment for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF: new APIs have been added for deprovisioning, origin syncing has been improved, and a percentage ramp up feature is now supported to control the amount of traffic through the edge security service. Learn more about this by visiting our documentation site.