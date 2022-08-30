Enabling and disabling logging via the rule builder

We have introduced a new feature in the site and corp rule builder that allows you to select whether to store the logs for requests that match a rule's criteria.

Historically, when creating a custom site or corp rule without a custom signal attached, requests matching the rule's criteria would not be logged. Not logging matching requests reduced the potential noise in your request logs. In cases where you did want to store the logs for matching requests, you had to create a custom signal for the rule.

Now, you no longer have to create a custom signal to log requests that match a rule's criteria. The new Request Logging menu in the site and corp rule builder allows you to select whether matched requests are logged (data storage policy applies).

For new rules, logging is enabled by default, but you can disable logging for a rule by setting the Request Logging menu to None. Existing rules that have a custom signal will continue to log matching requests, and existing rules that do not have a custom signal will not log them.