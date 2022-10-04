Protection from CVE-2021-44228 (Log4Shell)

SmartParse has been extended to allow for advanced and precise detection of CVE-2021-44228 (also known as Log4Shell) payload attacks with minimal-to-no false positives. SmartParse is our proprietary detection method that analyzes request parameters to determine whether code is actually executable. It requires no manual tuning or configuration because it does not rely on ever-expanding regex pattern matching.

When SmartParse detects Log4Shell attacks, the requests are tagged with the new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal. You should begin seeing requests that match this signal in your requests feed immediately. We've enabled it by default along with default threshold rules. You can adjust these thresholds using site alerts or by creating an instant blocking rule.

