Fastly Terraform Provider 8.0.0-beta

August 5, 2025
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(ngwaf): Add support for Next-Gen WAF (many PRs).
  • doc(guides): Add guide for Fastly Object Storage. (#1024)
  • doc(resources): Improve DDoS protection configuration documentation. (#1029)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(snippets): delete dynamic snippet contents when the resource is deleted if manage_snippets is true. (#1021)
  • fix(examples): Replace http-me.glitch.me with http-me.fastly.dev (#1026)
  • fix(product_enablement/ngwaf): Allow traffic_ramp to be set to zero (#1057)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • feat(deps): Upgrade to go-fastly version 11. (#1028)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1030)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.0.0 to 11.1.0 (#1059)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.1.0 to 11.1.1 (#1060)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.0.0

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.1.0

