  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Backend connection

backend.socket.tcpi_data_segs_in

INTEGER, read-only.

Available infetch

Number of received TCP segments containing a positive-length data segment on the backend connection.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024