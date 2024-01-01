  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Backend connection

req.backend.healthy

BOOL, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Whether or not this backend, or recursively any of the backends under this director, is considered healthy.

The random director has the additional constraint that the .quorum threshold must be met by the healthy backends under the director. The health state is determined by healthcheck results, whether there is room for a new connection to be made to the backend based on the number of currently used connections and the backend's max_connections setting, and any applicable saintmode settings.

