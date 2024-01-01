beresp.backend.alternate_ips
STRING, read-only.
Available infetch
List of alternative source IPs available to connect to origin.
This variable lists all the possible source IP addresses available to the origin rerouting mechanism, part of our Precison Path product, for the Fastly server handling this origin connection. This information can be used to identify the set of valid Fastly IP addresses from which you may see connection attempts to your origin from this Fastly server.
