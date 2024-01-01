beresp.backend.ip
IP, read-only.
Available infetch
The IP of the backend that was used for this request.
Try it out
beresp.backend.ip is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Comprehensive logging
Fastly offers a myriad of different variables that you can log. See and test a large collection here.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)