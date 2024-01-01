beresp.used_alternate_path_to_origin

BOOL, read-only .

Available infetch

This value indicates whether or not the request to origin was made over an alternate route selected by the origin connection rerouting mechanism, part of our Precison Path product, in response to poor connection setup performance on the primary route.

Fastly monitors all outbound connections from our servers, both to other Fastly POPs as part of services with shielding enabled, and to customer origin servers. When a degradation in performance is observed and an alternative route is available, we will switch to the alternate route automatically.

This route optimization is applied only to connections over TLS.