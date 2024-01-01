bereq.between_bytes_timeout

RTIME, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inpassmiss

The between bytes timeout to the backend server.

When requests are relayed from one Fastly cache server to another (as a result of clustering or shielding) the timeout between bytes in effect on those connections is 60 seconds, and cannot be modified.

As a result, if a request is forwarded internally by Fastly before being forwarded to your backend server, the timeout between bytes is capped at 60 seconds.