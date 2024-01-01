backend.socket.tcpi_max_pacing_rate
INTEGER, read-only.
Available infetch
Maximum rate at which the fair queuing queuing discipline will attempt to evenly send data when unrestricted.
INTEGER, read-only.
Available infetch
Maximum rate at which the fair queuing queuing discipline will attempt to evenly send data when unrestricted.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)