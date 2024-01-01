req.enable_segmented_caching
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inrecv
Assemble the response from individually cacheable block-aligned file segments.
When you set this variable to
true in
vcl_recv, you enable a mode referred
to as "segmented caching," in which Varnish retrieves and caches files from the
origin in segments.
Enable features gradually
Avoid a huge inrush of traffic to origin caused by gradually applying changes that affect the cache key, like segmented caching, over hours or days.
