req.enable_segmented_caching

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inrecv

Assemble the response from individually cacheable block-aligned file segments.

When you set this variable to true in vcl_recv, you enable a mode referred to as "segmented caching," in which Varnish retrieves and caches files from the origin in segments.

Try it out

req.enable_segmented_caching is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Enable features gradually

Avoid a huge inrush of traffic to origin caused by gradually applying changes that affect the cache key, like segmented caching, over hours or days.

