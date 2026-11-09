Do You Have a Green Website?

Websites that run on Fastly are green. Read this blog to learn how.

Is your website running on renewable electricity? Did you know there’s a quick, independent way to check?

The Green Web Foundation (GWF) runs the Green Web Check , a free tool that lets anyone enter a website address and see whether it’s hosted on green infrastructure. The key detail is who gets a green result. Only sites hosted by a provider that has gone through the GWF’s verification process, by supplying satisfactory evidence , come back green. A claim on a webpage isn’t enough.

Fastly has passed that check.

Following our achievement of 100% renewable electricity coverage across our global Points of Presence and offices in 2025 (you can read the details in our 2025 Sustainability Report ), Fastly is now listed as a verified Green Web Foundation hosting provider .

What This Means for Our Customers

If your website is hosted on Fastly’s IP ranges/AS number, the Green Web Check will now show it as green, because it's delivered by a verified green hosting provider.

That gives you something practical to share with your own users. You can show them how your site is hosted, and display the Green Web Foundation badge:

Many of our customers have set climate goals of their own, and we want to help them meet those goals. Independent verification is one more way to back up the sustainability claims you make to your customers, partners, and end users.

Check Your Website’s Green Status

Enter your domain into the Green Web Check and see the result for yourself. If it’s your website, you can put a badge on your website to show you're using a verified green hosting provider , and support the transition to a fossil-free internet.

This is part of our broader commitment to transparency, alongside our sustainability dashboard , which shows customers the electricity use and emissions associated with their use of Fastly’s platform.

Want a Green Website?