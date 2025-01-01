Headers
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your headers when setting up Fastly services.
HTTP header fields are components of the header section of request and response messages in the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). They…
Enabling Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) allows a server to indicate that other origins can request sub-resources, like scripts and…
You can remove headers from any backend response. This may be necessary if your application automatically sets headers. For example, Drupal…
In some situations you may want to override the content type that a backend returns. To do that you will need to create a new header object…
