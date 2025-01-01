Domains and origins
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your domains and origins when setting up Fastly services.
This guide describes how to automatically load balance between two or more origin servers. Load balancing distributes requests across…
Connection timeouts to your origin server control how long Fastly will wait for a response from your origin server before exiting with an…
Fastly allows you to change origin servers based on the user's geographic location. This is useful when you need to serve different content…
When working with Fastly, you can enable IPv6 to allow for dualstack connections, meaning traffic to your websites and applications can be…
This guide describes how to configure failover origin servers. Failover (backup) servers ensure you can maintain availability of your…
If you only want to allow HTTPS connections on your site, you can use Fastly to force unencrypted requests to the Transport Layer Security…
It is common to use the same origin web application to serve both HTTP and HTTPS requests and let the application determine which actions to…
Sometimes you want to set up two different origin servers, one as a primary and one as a backup in case the primary becomes unavailable. You…
To rewrite the Host header being sent to your origin regardless of the Host used in the initial request, specify an override host. Use this…
If you're working with a new domain, we recommend using a subdomain such as www wherever you publish links to your site and redirecting…
