Log streaming: FTP

In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None. Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

(Optional) In the Timestamp format field, enter a timestamp format for log files. The default is an strftime compatible string. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

In the Address field, enter the hostname or IP address of the FTP server. In the port field, enter the port number you're using for FTP (the default is 21 ).

(Optional) In the Path field, enter the path within the bucket to store the files. The path ends with a trailing slash. If this field is left empty, the files will be saved in the bucket's root path. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

In the User field, enter the username used to authenticate to the FTP server. For anonymous access, use the username anonymous .

In the Password field, enter the password used to authenticate to the FTP server. For anonymous access, use an email address as the password.

(Optional) In the PGP public key field, enter a PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk. You will only be able to read the contents by decrypting them with your private key. The PGP key should be in PEM (Privacy-Enhanced Mail) format. Read our guide on log encryption for more information.