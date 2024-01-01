The password for the server. For anonymous use an email address.

The path to upload log files to. If the path ends in / then it is treated as a directory.

A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.

The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd , snappy , and gzip . Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

format_version

integer