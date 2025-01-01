Log streaming: Papertrail English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Papertrail. Papertrail is a web-based log aggregation application used by developers and IT teams. Instructions for setting up remote log streaming via Papertrail are detailed in the Papertrail setup and configuration documentation.

If you're setting up Papertrail for a Compute service, review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming for Compute. Additionally, our developer documentation provides more information about logging with Compute code written in our supported languages.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

