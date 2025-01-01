Changing log placement English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL.

Available log placement options

You can choose one of the following log placement options:

Format Version Default puts the log statement in vcl_log if the logging endpoint is using version 2 log format. If the logging endpoint is using version 1 log format, puts the log statement in vcl_deliver .

puts the log statement in if the logging endpoint is using version 2 log format. If the logging endpoint is using version 1 log format, puts the log statement in . None prevents the log statement from being rendered in VCL. Use this option if you intend to write a log statement manually in custom VCL.

Fastly control panel API Follow these instructions to update a logging endpoint's VCL placement using the Fastly control panel: Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Logging. Click the name of the logging endpoint you want to edit. In the Placement section, select a placement for the logging endpoint. Click Update. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

