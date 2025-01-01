Changing log placement
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL.
Available log placement options
You can choose one of the following log placement options:
- Format Version Default puts the log statement in
vcl_logif the logging endpoint is using version 2 log format. If the logging endpoint is using version 1 log format, puts the log statement in
vcl_deliver.
- None prevents the log statement from being rendered in VCL. Use this option if you intend to write a log statement manually in custom VCL.
- Fastly control panel
- API
Follow these instructions to update a logging endpoint's VCL placement using the Fastly control panel:
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain.
Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version.
Click Logging.
Click the name of the logging endpoint you want to edit.
In the Placement section, select a placement for the logging endpoint.
Click Update.
Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.