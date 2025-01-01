Setting up regional log aggregation

Regional log aggregation allows you to restrict log aggregation and processing to a specific geographic location. When you enable Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature, you can use regional log aggregation to configure the geographic processing location of your service's logs. Logs for your service originating from all Fastly POPs are aggregated and processed within the geographic location you've selected.

You can specify one of the following predefined regions:

US for the United States

for the United States EU for the European Union

for the European Union None for global processing (no geographic restrictions)

By default, logging endpoints are set to None .

Before you begin

To enable regional log aggregation for your account, contact sales@fastly.com. Before setting up regional log aggregation, be sure that you've enabled remote log streaming with one or more logging endpoints for your service.

Enabling regional log aggregation

You can enable regional log aggregation by using the Fastly control panel, API, CLI, or Terraform.

Fastly control panel API Follow these instructions to configure regional log aggregation for a logging endpoint using the Fastly control panel: Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Logging. Click the name of the logging endpoint you want to edit. From the Processing region menu, select a region. Click Update. From the Activate menu, select Activate on Production to deploy your configuration changes.

