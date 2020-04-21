April 2020 VCL release
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
New variables
client.geo.conn_type
client.geo.proxy_type
client.geo.proxy_description
client.geo.region.utf8
client.geo.region.ascii
client.geo.region.latin1
beresp.backend.src_ip
New functions
digest.hash_sha1_from_base64
digest.hash_sha256_from_base64
digest.hash_sha512_from_base64
h2.disable_header_compression
math.exp
math.exp2
math.log
math.log2
math.log10
xml_escape
std.dirname
std.basename
table.contains
table.lookup_acl
table.lookup_bool
table.lookup_integer
table.lookup_float
table.lookup_ip
table.lookup_backend
table.lookup_rtime
Linting changes
We introduced new compiler warnings when we detect common mistakes in use of regular expressions:
- Unanchored file extension:
req.url ~ "\.html"most likely should be
req.url ~ "\.html$"
- Literal dots in file extensions and hostnames:
req.http.host ~ "example.com"most likely should be
example\.com
VCL containing expressions matching these patterns will still compile and deploy as before, but warnings will be returned both in the API and management web interface.
