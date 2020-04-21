  1. Home
April 2020 VCL release

April 21, 2020
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

New variables

New functions

Linting changes

We introduced new compiler warnings when we detect common mistakes in use of regular expressions:

  • Unanchored file extension: req.url ~ "\.html" most likely should be req.url ~ "\.html$"
  • Literal dots in file extensions and hostnames: req.http.host ~ "example.com" most likely should be example\.com

VCL containing expressions matching these patterns will still compile and deploy as before, but warnings will be returned both in the API and management web interface.

