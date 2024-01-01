  1. Home
client.geo.region.latin1

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Region code, encoded using Latin-1 encoding.

Because this is a code and contains alphanumeric Latin characters only, it will always be identical to client.geo.region.ascii.

