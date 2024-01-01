client.geo.proxy_description

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Client proxy description.

Defaults to ? when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN. Other possible values are:

cloud - Enables ubiquitous network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources.

- Enables ubiquitous network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources. cloud-security - A host accessing the internet via a web security and data protection cloud provider. Example providers with this type of service are Zscaler, Scansafe, and Onavo.

- A host accessing the internet via a web security and data protection cloud provider. Example providers with this type of service are Zscaler, Scansafe, and Onavo. dns - A proxy used by overriding the client's DNS value for an endpoint host to that of the proxy instead of the actual DNS value.

- A proxy used by overriding the client's DNS value for an endpoint host to that of the proxy instead of the actual DNS value. tor-exit - The gateway nodes where encrypted or anonymous Tor traffic hits the internet.

- The gateway nodes where encrypted or anonymous Tor traffic hits the internet. tor-relay - Receives traffic on the Tor network and passes it along. Also referred to as "routers".

- Receives traffic on the Tor network and passes it along. Also referred to as "routers". vpn - Virtual private network that encrypts and routes all traffic through the VPN server, including programs and applications.

- Virtual private network that encrypts and routes all traffic through the VPN server, including programs and applications. web-browser - This value will indicate connectivity that is taking place through mobile device web browser software that proxies the user through a centralized location. Examples of browsers are Opera mobile browsers and UCBrowser.

