client.geo.proxy_description
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Client proxy description.
Defaults to
? when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN.
Other possible values are:
cloud- Enables ubiquitous network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources.
cloud-security- A host accessing the internet via a web security and data protection cloud provider. Example providers with this type of service are Zscaler, Scansafe, and Onavo.
dns- A proxy used by overriding the client's DNS value for an endpoint host to that of the proxy instead of the actual DNS value.
tor-exit- The gateway nodes where encrypted or anonymous Tor traffic hits the internet.
tor-relay- Receives traffic on the Tor network and passes it along. Also referred to as "routers".
vpn- Virtual private network that encrypts and routes all traffic through the VPN server, including programs and applications.
web-browser- This value will indicate connectivity that is taking place through mobile device web browser software that proxies the user through a centralized location. Examples of browsers are Opera mobile browsers and UCBrowser.
Example
sub vcl_recv { #FASTLY recv if (client.geo.proxy_description ~ "^tor-") { error 600 "using tor"; }}
sub vcl_error { if (obj.status == 600) { set obj.status = 451; return (deliver); }}
