std.basename
Available inall subroutines.
Breaks a pathname into the filename component and returns it. A pathname is a
forward slash-separated list of directory names followed by either a directory
name or a filename. Trailing
/ characters are not counted as part of the
pathname. Both relative and absolute pathnames are allowed. Relative pathnames
may use a single dot (.) or double dots (..) to represent the current directory
or the parent directory respectively.
In the usual case,
std.basename returns the component following the final
/: for example,
std.basename("/foo/bar/foobar") is
"foobar".
If the pathname does not contain a forward slash, then
std.basename returns a
copy of the pathname: for example,
std.basename("foo") is
"foo".
If the pathname only contains one or more forward slashes, then
std.basename
returns the string
"/": for example,
std.basename("/") is
"/".
If the pathname is an empty string
"", then
std.basename returns the string
".". The same behavior applies if
std.basename is invoked with a not-set
header for the pathname: for example,
std.basename(req.http.Not-Set) is
".".
Concatenating the string returned by
std.dirname, a
"/", and the string
returned by
std.basename yields a complete pathname.
For example,
std.dirname("fastly.com/api") "/" std.basename("fastly.com/api")
is
"fastly.com/api".
See
std.dirname for breaking a pathname
into the directory component.
This function conforms to POSIX.1-2001.
Examples
std.basename("") # returns "."std.basename("/usr/lib") # returns "lib"std.basename("/usr/") # returns "usr"std.basename("usr") # returns "usr"std.basename("/") # returns "/"std.basename(".") # returns "."std.basename("..") # returns ".."
User contributed notes
