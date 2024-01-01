std.basename

STRING std.basename STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Breaks a pathname into the filename component and returns it. A pathname is a forward slash-separated list of directory names followed by either a directory name or a filename. Trailing / characters are not counted as part of the pathname. Both relative and absolute pathnames are allowed. Relative pathnames may use a single dot (.) or double dots (..) to represent the current directory or the parent directory respectively.

In the usual case, std.basename returns the component following the final / : for example, std.basename("/foo/bar/foobar") is "foobar" .

If the pathname does not contain a forward slash, then std.basename returns a copy of the pathname: for example, std.basename("foo") is "foo" .

If the pathname only contains one or more forward slashes, then std.basename returns the string "/" : for example, std.basename("/") is "/" .

If the pathname is an empty string "" , then std.basename returns the string "." . The same behavior applies if std.basename is invoked with a not-set header for the pathname: for example, std.basename(req.http.Not-Set) is "." .

Concatenating the string returned by std.dirname , a "/" , and the string returned by std.basename yields a complete pathname.

For example, std.dirname("fastly.com/api") "/" std.basename("fastly.com/api") is "fastly.com/api" .

See std.dirname for breaking a pathname into the directory component.

This function conforms to POSIX.1-2001.

Examples