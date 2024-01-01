client.geo.proxy_type

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Client proxy type.

Defaults to ? when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN. Other possible values are:

anonymous - IP address of client is not available. Includes services that change location to beat DRM, TOR points, temporary proxies, and other masking services.

aol - Proxied users from an AOL proxy.

blackberry — This new value will identify an IP address owned by Research In Motion (RIM), the company responsible for Blackberry mobile devices. All Blackberry users go through a centralized proxy location and thus cannot be accurately geo-targeted.

corporate - Generally considered harmless, but location can be a concern. Groups of users that are proxied through a central location or locations, and thus share a single network-apparent IP address.

edu - Proxied users from an educational institution.

hosting - Address belongs to a hosting facility and is likely to be a proxy as end users are not typically located in a hosting facility.

public - Multiple users proxied from a location allowing public internet access.

transparent - IP address of client is available via HTTP headers, though the value is not necessarily reliable (e.g., it can be spoofed).

? - Not determined to be a proxy.

Example