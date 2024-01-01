digest.hash_sha1_from_base64
Available inall subroutines.
Decodes a Base64-encoded string and then calculates a SHA-1 cryptographic hash for the decoded one.
Example
declare local var.hash_sha1 STRING;set var.hash_sha1 = digest.hash_sha1_from_base64("SGVsbG8sIHdvcmxkIQo=");# var.hash_sha1 is now "09fac8dbfd27bd9b4d23a00eb648aa751789536d"
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)