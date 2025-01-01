  1. Home
fastly ngwaf customsignal

Manage NGWAF Account-Level Custom Signals.

Sub commands

  • create: Create an account-level custom signal
  • delete: Delete an account-level custom signal
  • get: Get a custom signal
  • list: List all account-level custom signals
  • update: Update a workspace
