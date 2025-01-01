  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf

fastly ngwaf signal-list

Manage NGWAF Account Signal Lists.

Sub commands

  • create: Create an account-level signal list
  • delete: Delete an account signal list
  • get: Get an account-level signal list
  • list: List all signal lists for your account
  • update: Update an account-level signal list
Fastly
© Fastly 2025