Log streaming: Cloud Files English English

日本語

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log file to Cloud Files. Operated by Rackspace, Cloud Files is a file storage service used by developers and IT teams.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

If you don't already have a Rackspace Cloud account, you'll need to register for one. Follow the instructions on Rackspace's website.

Creating a Cloud Files user and container

Start by creating a Cloud Files user with restricted permissions via Rackspace's cloud control panel.

Log in to Rackspace's cloud control panel. From the user account menu, select User Management. Click Create User and fill in all appropriate details. In the Product Access section, set User Role to Custom. Review the Product Access list. For all items in the Product column, set Role to No Access except the Files item. Set the Files item Role to Admin. This will allow you to create the files to store the logs in, but not access any other services.

Next, find the API key for your Cloud Files account. You'll use this later to authenticate using the Cloud Files API.

From the user account menu, select Account Settings. Show the API key in the Login details and make a note of it.

Now that you've created the Cloud Files user and found the API key, you can set up a Cloud Files container.

From the Storage menu, select Files. Click Create Container. Assign the container a meaningful name like Fastly logs - my service . Choose a region to keep the files in and make sure the container is private. Click Create Container.

Adding a Cloud Files logging endpoint

Once you have created the Cloud Files user and container, follow these instructions to add Cloud Files as a logging endpoint:

Related content