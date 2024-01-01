Expires
Time when the response is no longer fresh.
Fastly reads this header from responses. It is defined by an external standard.
The
Expires header is one of several headers that Fastly uses as a source of information when determining how long to store something in cache for. In general
Cache-Control should be preferred, because it offers a greater degree of control over the behavior of the resource once it becomes stale in the cache.
