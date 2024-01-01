Age
The amount of time (in seconds) a response has been cached (in all nodes).
Fastly reads this header from responses. It is defined by an external standard.
When a resource is fetched from a backend server, Fastly will use the
Age header as a factor in determining the freshness of the object and therefore the value of
beresp.ttl in VCL.
For example, if a resource is served with the following response headers:
Cache-Control: max-age=30Age: 10
then Fastly will set
besresp.ttl to
20 (30-10), and record the
Age header as part of the cached object. A request received 8 seconds later for the same resource would see a cache hit with an
obj.age of
18 and
obj.ttl of
12.
Revalidation
When a resource has passed its TTL and is therefore stale, Fastly will attempt to revalidate it if the resource includes a
Last-Modified or
ETag header. If the response to a revalidation request is
304 Not Modified, we will update the stored object's TTL, and reset the
Age to the value included in the revalidation response, or zero if there is no
Age header on the new response.
When stale content is served from cache, the value of
Age may be greater than the value of the cached object's TTL.
Expires-based freshness
When the TTL of a resource is determined by an
Expires header, Fastly will initialise the cache object's
Age to zero, regardless of the value of the
Age header on the backend response.
